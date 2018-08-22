Tomlinson Furniture
Weather forecast 21-22 August

August 21, 2018
Isolated showers and possible thunder storms are expected across the Cayman Islands area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean.

Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area which are moving towards the west.

22 August — Partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy at times with a 40 percent chance of showers and some thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90s.  Winds will be easterly at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1-to-3 feet.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

