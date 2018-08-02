Weather forecast for 1-2 August 2018

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers will continue to linger across the northwest Caribbean for the next 24 hours as the upper level remains supportive of convective activity. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of evening showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be easterly 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 6:03 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:22 a.m. Low 7:25 a.m. High 1:26p.m. Low 7:16 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:00 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:03 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: through Friday evening is for similar weather.

