Weather forecast for August 14 – 15

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers along with possible thunder are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a tropical wave moves across the Cayman area. The wave is expected to move west of the Cayman area tomorrow morning. Radar image show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

THE FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers and some thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 11:58 a.m. Low 5:57 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 12:02 a.m. Low 6:41 a.m. High 1:02 p.m. Low 7:06 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:52 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:07 a.m. Tomorrow. .

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Thursday morning.

