Weather forecast for August 2-3

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers will continue to linger across the northwest Caribbean for the next 24 hours as the upper level low pressure system lingers. Radar images show isolate showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers along with possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 7:16 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 1:11 a.m. Low 8:22 a.m. High 2:52 p.m. Low 8:51 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:59 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:03 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 6:59 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for increase chance of showers a tropical wave approaches the Cayman area.

