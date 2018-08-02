Whales excite off West Bay

A group of local boaters got a whale of a treat yesterday (31 July) while cruising off West Bay.

The fantastic video was shared with Cayman 27. The group of whales were spotted just swimming and having some fun on the warm Cayman waters. Judging from the excitement on the boat and in water, it appears all involved had a whale of a time in that video.

