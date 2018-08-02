Kaaboo – Tickets on Sale Now
Whales excite off West Bay

August 1, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
A group of local boaters got a whale of a treat yesterday (31 July) while cruising off West Bay.
The fantastic video was shared with Cayman 27. The group of whales were spotted just swimming and having some fun on the warm Cayman waters. Judging from the excitement on the boat and in water, it appears all involved had a whale of a time in that video.
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

