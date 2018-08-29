Whorms: CIAA seeking runway expansion design proposals

It appears Government may be pushing ahead with plans to expand the runway at Owen Roberts International Airport.

The news came at Monday’s (27 August) press conference announcing Cayman Airways’ new direct route to Denver.

CAL President and CEO Fabian Whorms said he believes the Cayman Islands Airports Authority is seeking proposals for designs to lengthen the runway. He said it could be expanded anywhere from 500 to 900 feet.

“What we have found is that 500 feet extra is all we really need to get to somewhere like LA,” Mr. Whorms said.

Mr. Whorms said the runway would need to be a bit longer to reach destinations like Vancouver with a full aircraft.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard this. In 2016, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said the CIAA was reviewing runway expansion design bids as well.

