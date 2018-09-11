11 Cuban migrants detained Cayman Brac

Eleven Cuban migrants were detained in Cayman Brac Friday morning (28 September) and among them were two repeat migrants to Cayman’s shores.

According to an Immigration statement the migrants’ vessel was sighted at around 10 a.m. Immigration and Customs officers towed the boat and its occupants to shore. The vessel promptly sank afterward.

The Immigration release said the migrants were at sea for six days and they all appear to be in good health.

They said the nine males and two females will be medically checked on Cayman Brac before being processed by Immigration officers and sent to Grand Cayman at a later date.

