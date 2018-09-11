Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
NFL Pick’ems
Crime News

11 Cuban migrants detained Cayman Brac

September 29, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Eleven Cuban migrants were detained in Cayman Brac Friday morning (28 September) and among them were two repeat migrants to Cayman’s shores.
According to an Immigration statement the migrants’ vessel was sighted at around 10 a.m. Immigration and Customs officers towed the boat and its occupants to shore. The vessel promptly sank afterward.
The Immigration release said the migrants were at sea for six days and they all appear to be in good health.
They said the nine males and two females will be medically checked on Cayman Brac before being processed by Immigration officers and sent to Grand Cayman at a later date.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Clean Gas – Break Free
Tanya’s Kitchen
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: