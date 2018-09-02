2 BT residents arrested for ganja and whelks

Two Bodden Town residents face drug and wildlife charges after police find ganja and whelks in their vehicle.

It happened near Kaibo public beach in North Side Thursday (13 September.)

Police said Department of Environment marine officers requested their help after they discovered various containers with ganja while searching suspects accused of whelks from a marine park.

A 35-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja. They were also arrested for taking the whelks out of season.

The suspects have since been bailed.

