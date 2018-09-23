23 per cent reduction in NICE subscribers

Fewer people are subscribing to the government’s NICE programme. According to Programme Manager, Levi Allen, there was almost a 25 per cent reduction in the number of people who signed up for this summer’s 2-week temporary work programme versus the one last December.

Mr. Allen said, “Last year’s project we saw around 606 person’s applying for the programme. This year we had 481 applying for the programme.”

He said this is a 23 per cent reduction in workers subscribing to the social support programme.

It is important to note, this was the first time government held a summer cohort of the NICE programme and the usual December cohort is still planned meaning overall numbers at the end of the year will be higher.

Regardless of the numbers though, Mr. Allen noted there have also been overall improvements in workers’ attitudes.

He told Cayman 27 a more detailed report on the programme’s performance is expected to be complete soon.

