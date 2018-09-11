34th Foster’s Sea Swim steeped in swimming history

The 34th Foster’s IGA 800m Sea Swim marks the official kickoff of the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) season.

CIASA President Michael Lockwood says the association relationship with Foster’s is appreciated as one it’s longstanding supporters of the sport.

“It’s such an amazing thing to have the Foster’s involved with us, they are one of the original sponsors of the sport. They are ingrained with swimming as much as anyone else.”

Lockwood says the Foster’s Sea Swim holds a unique spot on the swimming calendar.

“It’s our way of kick-starting our season for our kids. It’s a way to welcome everybody back. The kids have had a little bit of a break over the summer, so this is a way of getting everyone back interested in swimming.”

Foster’s IGA Food Fair’s Woody Foster says the sea swim is a tradition he wants to keep continue for his family name, and for Cayman.

“We don’t do enough of the swim meets, we should do more. This swim started with my Dad. Between my Dad, my cousin Shane, my brothers and I, we really trying to keep this going.”

Foster adds the Foster’s IGA 800m Sea Swim attracts a wide range of swimmers in Cayman’s community.

“The good thing with ours, it’s more of a family event. People bring their kids, the whole family gets involved, and it’s still competitive.”

