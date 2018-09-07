Anderson recovers from unexpected Stage II Lymphoma diagnosis

He won’t come out and say it, but Cayman Cricket Technical Director Peter Anderson just finished the biggest battle of his life: Stage II Lymphoma.

“It’s pretty tough, the toughest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life. Cancer is no good for anyone, but head and neck cancer is probably the worst you can get because it affects so much of your body.”

After losing 55 pounds, the 57-year old Australian is barely recognizable.

Anderson had seemingly vanished from Cayman after noticing symptoms shortly after the teams 2018 International Cricket Council’s Americas tour in March.

“It was a long tour and a long flight. One of my glands popped up, I took antibiotics it went away, and then it came up again.”

After coughing up blood on the pitch, he couldn’t wait any longer. That’s when the diagnosis came down.

“I went to a doctor, she reckoned I go see a specialist, and I found out I had cancer on my 57th birthday. May 22nd.”

Anderson wasted no time, flying to Florida for aggressive cancer treatment.

“Basically, I left straight away. I had seven weeks of treatment, I had 35 radiations and 2 chemo-therapies.”

And he did it in relative secrecy. With only a few people aware of his condition, Anderson disappeared up until just a few weeks ago.

“It’s just my character, it is what it is, and I had to deal with it. So many other people get cancer, hopefully this message gets to a lot of people get checked up you could be as healthy as anything. I’ve never smoked, I very rarely drink.”

Now Anderson is on the road to recovery, something he credits to a life in sports.

“My fitness has played a big part, and probably my discipline being a professional sportsman. I’ve heard horrific stories and some people aren’t as lucky as me.”

With the ICC Regional Finals approaching in November 2019, Anderson says his illness is no rallying cry for Men’s Cricket. Rather, an example of life’s unique path for each one of us.

“I’m certainly not gonna preach to them. You can live on, and be positive and have a great attitude and move onto the next challenge.”

His passion for cricket is more evident than ever, and his infectious energy for life has returned.

“The doctors are very happy. He told me I have to chill out, stay out of the gym for a while, give my body a break so I can put on weight. I am looking forward to cricket, and seeing the school programme increase.”

