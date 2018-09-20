Are athletes choosing Netball? Secondary schools work to keep sport afloat

After learning of Cayman Islands Netball Association Technical Director Maureen Hall’s resignation Friday (14 September) at the Inter Primary Netball Rally, Netball President Lucille Seymour emphasized the importance of Cayman’s primary school’s role in the sport saying “the basis and developmental work of netball starts with the schools.”

As Cayman’s Inter Secondary Netball Rally kicked off Tuesday (18 September) we asked Cayman Prep’s Lisa Kemp, the Private School Association (PSA) Netball Coordinator for 7 years, if young athletes are still interested in the sport when they reach the secondary level.

“At first, it was quite popular, but we’ve slowly lost out on the numbers over the years, since I’ve been here. There’s still a lot of interest, so we need to cater to that interest and get them playing in leagues and rally’s like today.”

In an effort to keep the sport’s development churning, Kemp says this year they’re bringing Private and Public schools together for the entire year of play.

“They used to all competed against each other. There’s been a few years when the Private & Public schools came together in the PSA League, but we want to increase the competition, and increase the number of schools you play against, so we’re trying to start it again and get everyone involved.”

Kemp says, however, as athletes grow older, their interest in netball dissipates.

“They come up in Year Seven, and there’s a lot of love for netball. Year Seven, Eight and Nine especially, from my experience. Unfortunately, they get pulled away by other sports and there’s a dip in netball in the older years.”

One of the those sports: football. We asked three random students, two of which happened to be Under-15 national footballers, if they’d play netball at the national level if given the opportunity.

Two students said “I would play netball nationally for the Cayman Islands if it was more organized and we had regular training sessions.”

When asked if they she had to choose netball over football, one student simply replied “football is still my number one.”

With the schools doing their part, it looks like the ball is the association’s court.

