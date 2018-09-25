Athletics: Magalhaes, Cole take Fidelity Series

345 Athletics Club middle-distance specialists Victor Magalhaes and Tiffany Cole finished atop the standings after the third and final race Saturday (22 September) of the Fidelity Fun Run Series.

Magalhaes, 18, finished third overall in the last installment of the two-mile series trailing CARIFTA delegate Michael Smikle, (2nd,10:23) with Gregory Gayle winning his race in a time of 10:17, after finishing fifth in race one and second in race two.

“I really wanted this victory today” Gayle said. “I’ve been coming here for the past three weeks. First week, I don’t know what happened. I decided I was still going to push on. Last week, I came second. I said if I can make second place, I can take the win next week.”

Magalhaes said he was happy to have won the race, albeit, disappointed with his performance in the race’s finale.

“It unfolded quite different this time, but I am quite happy with the consistency. I am looking to continue to improve.”

For the women, Tiffany Cole won all three races of the series, clocking a series best 11:51 on the final day. She was trailed by CARIFTA middle-distance specialist Ava Hider who placed second, with McGrath Tonner Duathlon winner Nadine Gray in third.

View all the results here.

