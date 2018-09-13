Athletics: Magalhaes takes Fidelity Fun Run opener

18-year old Victor Magalhaes took race one of the Fidelity Fun Run series Saturday (8 September) held in George Town.

The 345 Athletics Club member and 2018 CARIFTA delegate said it was a good start to the athletics season.

“As a season opener, or a good training session, I just tried to enjoy it as soon as possible. I’ve been training quite a lot over the summer, so I wanted to come out and see where I’m at, and I finished. I am quite happy because I managed to get my two-mile time down.”

Check out all the results of Race One here.

