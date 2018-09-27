Automatic license plate evidence calls witness testimony into question

The defense and prosecution surprised each other with mystery witnesses on Wednesday (26 September) as the Odain Ebanks trial continued.

Defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene called Santos Antonia Mayorquin, the mother of Odain Ebanks’s girlfriend, to the initial objections of lead prosecutor, Patrick Moran.

However, Ms. Mayorquin was allowed to testify and through an interpreter and told the court that on 3 March, the evening of the robbery, she invited her daughter to church.

She testified that her daughter and her newborn baby arrived at her house at 6 pm, after which they took Ms. Mayorquin’s car to church at 6:15 p.m.

Ms. Mayorquin said her daughter came back to her home around 9:10 p.m. She said her daughter left at 10:30 p.m. and they had a conversation via a video WhatsApp call at 11 p.m.

Ms Mayorquin said her daughter was at home and she was able to see Odain Ebanks in the background at one point of the chat.

After a short adjournment, Mr. Moran brought Beneica Thompson, an electronic monitoring officer attached to 911, to the stand in another surprise.

Using the Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Ms. Thompson told the court that the registration number belonging to Odain Ebanks’ girlfriend’s car was recorded in the

Shamrock road area at 6:27 p.m. in West Bay at 9:35 p.m. and at 10:58 p.m. and returning to Shamrock Road at 11:18 p.m.

Under questioning by defense, Ms. Thompson said the system could not be altered or tampered with.

