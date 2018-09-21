Tomlinson Furniture
Basketball: CIBA names national programme coaching staff

September 20, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

The Cayman Islands Basketball Association (CIBA) announced Wednesday (19 September) the men’s and women’s coaching staff for the upcoming 2019/2020 international season which includes the 2019 Island Games in Gibraltar.

Returning for the men’s staff is Ed Pillot-Rosa and Duran Whittaker. The duo helped lead Cayman to a it’s first gold medal in an 82-80 finals win over Gibraltar at the 2017 Islands Games in Gotland, Sweden.

“We have sufficient talent that are Cayman born players, and talent that is away. We are excited to get the the mixture of young talent and the veteran players and get them together. With how the youth are looking, it is definitely setting the tone for bright things to happen for Cayman Basketball” said Rosa.

For the national women’s team, Wendy Manzaranes returns alongside Cory McGee, who replaces Redvert Ebanks. The women’s last Islands Games medal was a bronze in Guernsey back in 2003.

Both teams will open tryouts in October.

 

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

