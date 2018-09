A 31-year-old Cayman Brac man charged with rape also appeared in court on Friday (7 September.)

John Michael Soriano faces the single charge after police say he raped a woman on Monday (3 September) night.

The incident happened on West End Road in the Brac.

Soriano was taken into custody shortly thereafter and formally charged.

His matter has been transferred to the Grand Court, where he will re-appear on the 14th.

He was remanded into custody.

