BREAKING: Choudhury removed as Governor

Governor Anwar Choudhury will not be returning to the Cayman Islands to resume his role as Governor, according to Government Information Services.

This follows an investigation into a number of allegations against Mr. Choudhury.

He will not return to the Cayman Islands as Governor,”but will return to another diplomatic posting in London,” according to the GIS release.

The statement says a short-term successor will be appointed soon while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement is underway.

Mr. Choudhury was recalled to the UK back in June and Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson was appointed in his place.

Cayman 27 will have more on this developing story as news comes to hand. Tune in at 6 p.m. for more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

