Breaking news: Cyclist killed in early morning collision

A cyclist has been killed in an early morning collision in West Bay.

Police are currently on the scene of the incident along the Esterly Tibbetts Highway.

Details are limited at the moment, but 911 and RCIPS have confirmed the fatality. They say no one else was injured in the incident.

Police say about 7:32 a.m. officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving the cyclist and a vehicle. The crash took place on Esterly Tibbetts Highway between Batabano Road and the Cayman Islands Yacht Club.

The cyclist was killed on the spot.

The area is cordoned off at this time and is closed off to northbound traffic only. Motorists are being diverted onto West Bay Road.

Cayman 27 news crews are on the scene. We will have updates on this developing story as information comes to hand. Do check back and remember to tune in to our 6 p.m. newscast for the full story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

