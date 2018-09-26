BT man in court for wounding

A 49-year-old Bodden Town resident appeared in court Tuesday (25 September) charged with wounding a man outside a George Town bar on Sunday (23 September).

Gregory Camacho was charged for the incident that happened around 12:30 am on Shedden Road, east of Eastern Avenue. Police said the two men were involved in an altercation after leaving the bar. They both sustained injuries. One of the men received a wound to the face. Mr. Camacho’s case was transferred to Grand Court. He was remanded into custody.

