Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Crime Environment News

Bus driver robbed and wounded

September 17, 2018
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

A man posing as a passenger robbed and wounded a bus driver over the weekend. The incident happened on Shedden Road Saturday (15 September) night. Police said the bus driver picked up the would-be robber in West Bay and when the bus came to a stop in George Town the man, armed with a knife, demanded cash. An altercation ensued and the driver was wounded on his leg. The bus then hit a wall. The man escaped with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as being, tall and slim, in his early 20‘s and was wearing a white t-shirt and dark colored shorts. Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police station at 949-4222.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: