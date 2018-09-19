Tomlinson Furniture
Bus driver speaks out on robberies

September 18, 2018
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

A public bus driver was robbed and wounded over the weekend. It was at least the second bus robbery that police have reported recently and drivers in George Town said it’s worrying. The latest incident occurred on Shedden Road Saturday night (15 September.) A man armed with a knife wounded a bus driver and escaped with a quantity of cash. Bus driver James Smith is urging would-be thieves to stop their criminal behaviour.

“I don’t see robbery as a good thing but a lot of people just say they need so and so and need some way to get money and that’s not the right way to get it,” said Mr. Smith.

Investigations into the robberies are still ongoing. Anyone with information, please contact the George town police station at +1 (345) 949-4222.

Seaford Russell jr.

