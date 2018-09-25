Cayman Brac teens Confection Connection win Wendy Quinland Cupcake Wars championship

For the second year in a row, the Cayman Brac youth baking team Confection Connection clenched the Wendy Quinland Cupcake Wars championship trophy.

Over the weekend the team of cousins Jzane` Vargas and twins Haylie and Carlie Tibbetts competed in the Youth Culinary Programme’s signature event at the Ritz Carlton Hotel.

“In my mind that I was like no one has ever won it twice in a row, so I was like that was a goal that I really wanted to reach so I made sure I was well organised, well prepared,” said Ms. Vargas, the team captain.

And that they were as they received high praise for their professional display of the theme, the 60th-anniversary of Cayman’s coat of arms, as well as, their expert plating skills, the icing on their effort.

“It was very special to me because I love baking and I did all of my life and it’s kinda of like my personal hobby,” said Haylie Tibbetts.

First-time competitor Carlie Tibbetts says she needed some extra support and that’s where team coordinator Sophia Johnston-Brown stepped in.

“I had no baking experience whatsoever and I watched some videos that she sent me and she talked me, walked me through it and I was able to get it done,” said Carlie Tibbetts.

The girls said they were happy to be involved in the contest. But they believe greater emphasis should be placed on young people on the sister islands.

“Here (Grand Cayman) there is boxing, there is karate, there is football, there’s swimming, there is sailing. There is everything. In the Brac we have none of that. We have nothing,” said Carlie.

The girls said they are already planning for next year’s competition and they’re banking on one name having a beaver-trick in the contest… Confection Connection. The event was also sponsored in part by the Kiwanis Club.

