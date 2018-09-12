Host Barrie Quappe is joined by fellow local musicians to talk about the two recent losses in the local music industry, Melvin Augustine and Charles “Greggy G” Gregory.
-
Cayman Now: Loss in the local music industry
September 12, 2018
1 Min Read
