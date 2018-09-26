Tomlinson Furniture
Cayman sends trio to 2018 Youth Olympic Games

September 25, 2018
Jordan Armenise
For the third time in the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee’s (CIOC) history, Cayman will send a delegation of athletes to the Youth Olympic Games.

Competing in the 100 meters will be Mustang Track Club’s Gary Rankin and Danieka Lyn. At the 2018 CARIFTA Games, Lyn was apart of the bronze medal winning Girls Under-17 4×100 meter relay team. Lyn is also the reigning Inter Secondary Under-18 Girls overall champion.

Rankin placed 8th at CARIFTA in the Boys Under-18 preliminaries with a time of 11.12 seconds. He is also the reigning Inter Secondary Under-18 Boys overall champion.

Representing the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association (CIASA) and the Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC) will be 16-year old Jordan Crooks.

Crooks recently won the Boys 15-and-over division at Stingray Swim Club’s Fall Sprint Meet, topping four of five events including a new personal best in the 50-meter free with a time of 24.22 seconds.

Cayman has one one medal all-time at the Games with Molly Serpell taking bronze in the equestrian back in 2014.

The Youth Olympic Games run from 6th-18th October in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

