Cayman Turtle Centre employee arrested in Anti-Corruption Commission investigation

September 21, 2018
cjames
The Cayman Turtle Centre confirmed on Friday (21 September) that one of its employees had been arrested following investigations by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The arrest was made public on Thursday (20 September) by the ACC.

The Commission said three men were arrested in relation to allegations of fraud on the government and breach of trust. No details were shared on the specific nature of those allegations.

On Friday, Cayman Turtle Centre’s Managing Director Tim Adam told Cayman 27 the arrest was a concern – but it was also an opportunity for them to learn from past mistakes.

“It proves that the audit process is robust, it proves that it works,” Mr. Adam said.

