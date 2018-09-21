Tomlinson Furniture
Culture Environment News

CCMI increases scholarship and internship awards for budding scientists

September 20, 2018
Joe Avary
Central Caribbean Marine Institute is increasing scholarship and internship awards to support budding scientists.

CCMI has put hundreds of local students through its Marine Ecology Camp through the years. Whats new about this scholarship is that it puts a stronger focus on academic achievement for youth in the 14 to 18 age range. Five of these scholarships are available.

CCMI  is also taking applications for two spots in its ocean scholars marine education internship programme, for those about to pursue degrees in ocean sciences.

“We are hoping to get some young Caymanians that have a really great knowledge of their local waters, and looking to get some more experience and skills in the marine industry, specifically focused on marine education programmes and marine science,” said CCMI’s Katie Correia.

Recruitment for CCMI’s Ocean Science Scholars is now live, for more information please check CCMI’s Facebook page for announcements and the CCMI website.

CCMI said the funding for these internships and scholarships is made possible by a 3-year grant from the Edmund F. and Virginia B. Ball Foundation.

