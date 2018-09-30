CEC hits 250th company mark

Jack Copper is the Managing Director of Neural Studio.

Mr. Copper develops algorithms for software for a range of purposes from medical records to stock investments for clients all across the globe, all from his desk in Cayman.

“The special economic zone made it straightforward for me as an American to go through the work permit process. The fact that it is a tax neural jurisdiction means that we can operate from here around the world,” said Mr. Copper.

Mr. Cooper works out of the Cayman Enterprise City or CEC. He is one of 250 companies that now operate out of the special economic zone.

CEC CEO, Charlie Kirkconnell, said attracting the 250th company to the special economic zone is a special milestone.

“We owe a significant amount of our success to the quality of the jurisdiction. Really what we’ve tried to do is make the jurisdiction more easily accessible, more cost efficient to companies seeking to take advantage,” said Mr. Kirkconnell.

He said the CEC is not only concerned with diversifying Cayman’s economy, but is also interested in putting young, qualified Caymanians to work like Jamal Clarke. He is employed with Neural Studio.

Mr. Clarke, who is a software developer said, “It was very exciting coming in to do something like this because there aren’t many platforms like this available and I’ve learned a lot. When someone studies IT or computer science, coming back to Cayman, you aren’t able to find jobs in technology startups.”

With the 250th company goal in the bag, Mr. Kirkconnell said CEC has set its sights on a new number.

“We anticipate crossing the 500 barrier in the not too distant future based on a net growth rate of 60 companies per year.”

Mr. Kirkconnell said to date $US 30 million has been spent on the CEC.

