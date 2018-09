It’s beginning to look like… Christmas? It’s still September.

According to calendars everywhere, we have just 91 days to go until the most wonderful time of the year.

Camana Bay is already decking its halls with the festive twinkle of hundreds and hundreds of tiny lightbulbs.

Crews of workers have been up in the trees stringing up lights this week in advance of the holiday season.

