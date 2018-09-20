Clayburn “Willie” Ebanks in court for grievous wounding

Clayburn “Willie” Ebanks went on trial on Wednesday (19 September) in Grand Court for grievous wounding.

Seven jurors were selected to hear the case, but the selection process faced a challenge after around eight potential jurors had to be excused by the judge because they knew either Mr. Ebanks or one of the witnesses in the case.

During opening statements, the Crown showed the jury CCTV footage of what appeared to be Mr. Ebanks repeatedly stabbing victim, John Feldar, with a knife.

Mr. Ebanks’ defense maintains that Mr. Feldar caused the injuries he sustained. The trial continues Thursday (20 September.)

