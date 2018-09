16-year-old Jordan Crooks is off to a strong start in the pool after winning four of five events Saturday (22 September) at the Cayman National Fall Sprint Meet held at the Lions Pool.

The Cayman Aquatic Club standout placed first in the 50 Free (24.22), 50 Fly (27.57), 50 Breast (35.29), and 50 Back (28.18).

Help us congratulate Jordan, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print