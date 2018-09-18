CNB Athlete of the Week: Victor Magalhaes, Athletics

After back-to-back wins in the Fidelity Fun Run Series, 18-year old Victor Magalhaes’ season is off to a strong start.

The 2018 CARIFTA delegate is looking to build on a successful season that saw him appear in the region’s top amateur competition for the first time.

Help us congratulate Victor, our Cayman National Bank Athlete of the Week.

