Tomlinson Furniture
Hurley’s Media Sales
Department of Tourism
NFL Pick’ems
Business News

CNB buy-out looms, agreement struck with Republic Bank

September 18, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Republic Bank Trinidad’s buy-over of Cayman National Bank is moving ahead and it has committed to keeping the CNB name and the majority of its personnel.
Tuesday (18 September) CNB announced that it has entered into an implementation agreement with the Barbados-based bank for the purchase of a minimum 51 per cent of Cayman National’s shares.
The announcement of the agreement was posted Tuesday on the Cayman Islands Stock Exchange website. News of the possible buy-out came last month.
In addition to the agreement the banks signed on to a side letter agreement outlining specific conditions for the acquisition.
Republic Bank Trinidad has committed to maintaining a banking presence in all three Cayman Islands, maintaining the name and branding of Cayman National Bank and its Cayman Islands subsidiaries and maintaining a majority of the workforce and management of Cayman National and its Cayman Islands subsidiaries.
CNB said an extraordinary general meeting is planned for 9 October at the Grand Cayman Marriott beach resort beginning at 4 p.m. We reached out  CNB’s Stuart Dack for comment. We are yet to hear back.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Hello Autumn
Kirk Freeport – September 2018
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas – Break Free
Hurley’s Media Sales
%d bloggers like this: