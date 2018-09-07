Tomlinson Furniture
Coat of Arms celebration heads to Cayman Brac

September 6, 2018
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

The celebration of 60 years of Cayman’s Coat of Arms continued Thursday morning in Cayman Brac.

Just like in Grand Cayman, the government administration building on the Brac is decked out for the occasion.

Lands Minister Juliana O’connor-Connolly pointed out to the more than 100 in attendance that our coat of arms predates Jamaican independence in 1962.

“We got our coat of arms in 1958, do the math. So there had to be some politicians with foresight, who anticipated what was going to happen in jamaica and decided that we wanted to remain with the mother country and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth,” said Ms. O’Connor-Connolly.

A replica of the royal warrant which established the coat of arms was also unveiled. The original was destroyed along with the old government administration building in the early 1970’s.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

