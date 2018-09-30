Cops warn drag racers: Keep illegal vehicles off the streets

Police issue a warning to those heading to Retaliation, a motor racing event this weekend, to keep their vehicles off the streets. And they say they will be carrying out checks to ensure that happens.

The racing event takes place this Sunday (30 September) at the Old Breakers Speedway in Bodden Town.

Friday (28 September) the RCIPS issued the warning for all participating vehicles not licensed for normal road use to make sure they are transported to and from the event using trailers, and that includes non-street-legal bikes. Police said it is illegal to use such vehicles on public roads.

