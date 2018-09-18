Corals damaged in Jolly Roger grounding, says DOE

The Department of Environment said a few coral colonies sustained serious damage when the Jolly Roger pirate ship ran aground last Monday. (10 September)

When the Jolly Roger broke free of its moorings, it eventually came to rest on the hard-pan.

The DOE told Cayman 27 research officers found damage to two starlet coral colonies, four brain coral colonies, and a small group of yellow porites.

The DOE is reminding vessel owners to secure their boats in inclement weather to avoid damaging coral, which is an offense under the law.

The DOE told Cayman 27 its investigation is continuing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

