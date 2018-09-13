Tomlinson Furniture
Cricket: Anderson confident national team can reach World Cup qualifiers

September 12, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Cayman Cricket Technical Director Peter Anderson is confident Cayman’s national cricket team can advance past ‘the big boys’ in November 2019’s International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Regional Qualifying round for the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

Anderson, who recently returned from a sudden diagnosis of Stage 2 Lymphoma, told Cayman 27 he’s more focused than ever to help Cayman get past some of the region’s top competition.

“There’s no reason in the world, with the talent we have, if we prepare properly, and if they ‘buy-in’, whic I’ve always used that word here. I’m only as good as the support I have.”

Cayman gained entry in the March with a 3-1 record playing against both Argentina and Bermuda. With Cayman and Bermuda advancing to a group that includes Canada and the United States, Anderson feels the challenge of beating the two North American juggernauts, although daunting, is not impossible

“We proved it in Argentina, when we put it together, we are very talented team. That’s a good challenge for me, and it excites me.”

About the author

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role with his hometown team, where he was able to collaborate and produce unique video content using the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasters & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and and Cream Productions.

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

