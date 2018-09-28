Cruise line executives on mega-ships: no plans to tender

On the panel at last night’s public meeting: executives from two major cruise lines.

David Candib of Carnival Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean’s Miguel Reyna offered an inside look at where the industry is headed.

Both men bolstering one government argument in favor of the cruise facility.

“We have mentioned, and we are here today to say those new class of ships unfortunately won’t go to destinations where they have to tender,” said Mr. Candib.

“We don’t bring the oasis to the Cayman Islands, and as it was mentioned earlier, Royal Caribbean has no plans to tender the oasis in any port,” said Mr. Reyna.

Both cruise executives stressed their companies’ commitment to the marine environment and sustainability.

