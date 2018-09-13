Cruise Port Referendum petition closing in on 2,000 voter signatures

The grassroots group Cruise Port Referendum Cayman told Cayman 27 it is closing in on 2,000 voter signatures in its push to trigger a people initiated referendum on the cruise berthing facility project.

To trigger a referendum, CPR Cayman would need to collect signatures from 25% of registered voters. With 21,5000 voters on the rolls as of 1 July, according to the Elections Office, the magic number would be just shy of 5,300 signatures.

CPR Cayman will be collecting signatures this Saturday at Hurley’s Supermarket (8AM-4PM), and at Lobster Pot (8AM-2PM).

The petition can be signed every day at BarCam Esso, Four Winds Esso, Cathy Church’s Photo Centre, Bliss Living Yoga, and Pure Art

