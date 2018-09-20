Cruise ship passengers share their thoughts on the cruise berthing facility

Government officials and members of the community are still debating whether the cruise berthing facility will be built in George Town harbour. But just what do the people who may have to use the facility think about it? Wednesday (19 September) a few tourist passengers shared their thoughts on the situation. Cruise ship passenger Alan Porter said the tenders gives him a natural island welcome.

“I enjoy the uniqueness of getting off the ships, I don’t know if having a dock is beneficial at least from my point of view as a tourist, so tendering is kind of a unique way to disembark from the ship and meet the island,” said Mr. Porter.

For fellow cruise shipper, Michael Crayton, keeping local business alive is an important element.

“Your local coconut vendor that I just purchase coconuts from, he won’t have the opportunity to sell and I just feel like the locals will definitely lose out if they build that port, right now they have an opportunity to make sales but you won’t because whoever owns that port will control that industry,” said Mr. Crayton.

One of the main objections against the project is the environmental impact and cruise passenger Katy McDonnell said she stands with residents fighting to protect the environment.

“As a tourist, as long as I get here, either way, its fine with me but if I was a local I wouldn’t want it to be built because of the same reason everybody else doesn’t want it to be built, it destroys marine life,” said Ms. McDonnell.

Tourist Dan Singer said tenders aren’t the best, but he would rather have that than lose Cayman’s natural appeal.

“I think the construction that is required would damage some of the water flow the reefs, the beach and I think the way it is, is just fine and tenders is not a great experience but its the price you pay to see the beaches how they should be,” said Mr. Singer.

Government is yet to release further information on the status of the cruise berthing facility.

