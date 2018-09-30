Tomlinson Furniture
CUC says equipment failure caused Friday morning power outage

September 29, 2018
An early morning power outage stretching from West Bay to Bodden Town left at least 20,000 people in darkness Friday (28 September.)

The outage happened around 3:39 a.m.

CUC Corporate Communications Manager Pat Bynoe-Clarke said service was restored to all customers by 4:52 a.m. She told Cayman 27 the interruption was caused by equipment failure.

Meanwhile, CUC is advising customers in the Pedro Castle Road area in Savannah that they will experience interruptions to their electrical service tomorrow between 8:30 am and 6:00 pm. The planned outage is to facilitate the upgrade of lines and service in the area.

