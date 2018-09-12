Dawning of a new era: Weightlifting Federation holds first competition

With a fast growing fitness community, Cayman welcomed it’s first Olympic Weightlifting competition Saturday (8 September) at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Camana Bay.

Event organiser and founder of the newly formed Cayman Islands Weightlifting Federation Matt Barnett says growing interest and a passion for the sport drove him to take action.

“At my gym, Crossfit Cayman, we teach these lifts. There’s an interest for it on the island. Right now, you can go out and play football, volleyball, there’s a lot of sports you can get involved with, basketball. There’s no outlet for the weightlifters here in Cayman.”

With lifters ages 20-55 thrusting up to 300 pounds in both the snatch as well as clean and jerk, Barnett says the response to Saturday’s event was a strong start.

“There’s about 20 people, which is great for the first time. We expected maybe five.”

First time competitor Aaron Bernardo said the competition was an incredible experience.

“Competing in the Cayman national Weightlifting competition was something totally different and new for me. There was a mixture of emotions from the excitement and nervousness of taking part but also the anxiety of not wanting to fail a lift. Coach Mike and Coach Matt definitely helped me feel comfortable and reassured me to just try my best.”

‘Coach Mike’ is former United States Olympian and Head Coach Michael Cohen. Cohen was on hand pulling double duty, as both mentor and judge. Barnett says it’s a promising sign that Cayman has the support of an established international body from the outset.

“USA Weightlifting and the International Weightlifting Federation community wants Cayman to be a country in the IWF.”

As Barnett makes his case for the support of the newly founded federation, he points to other associations with a similar make-up and track record of success.

“It’s an individual sport, which you know we’ve seen Cayman do well in swimming, or golf, other individual sports. It’s a lot easier to get funding for that because you’re only funding one person at the end of the day.”

Sounds like Cayman’s Olympic Weightlifters are ready to make some noise.

Here’s a look at all the athletes who participated in Cayman’s first Olympic Weightlifting competition:

Women

Melanie Shulman

Vickie Clark

Amanda Hilditch

Renata Kecskes

Valerie Randrianasolo

Sheryl Cohen

Brianna Wilkerson

Debbie Ann Whyte

Men

Tomy Wilkerson

Nathan Gemmiti

Alasadair Robertson

Nick Rogers

Cameron Leitch

Alessandro Sax

Aaron Bernardo

Gabriel Sarasin

