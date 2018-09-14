Day files constitutional motion in same-sex marriage fight

Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden continue their push to have their same-sex marriage recognized in the Cayman Islands.

The couple earlier this year filed for judicial review of a decision to deny her and her partner a marriage license.

They were due in court on Thursday (13 September) for a directions hearing, but Ms. Day confirmed they plan to file a constitutional motion in addition to the judicial review.

The constitutional motion is expected to be filed by the end of the month and a decision was taken to combine the motion and judicial review.

A new directions hearing was set for the beginning of October.

Ms. Day is being represented by attorney Ben Tonner.

