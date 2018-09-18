Department of Environmental Health Director retires

Roydell Carter is no longer in charge of the Department of Environmental Health.

A DEH spokesperson told Cayman 27 on Monday (17 September) that Mr. Carter has retired from the Civil Service.

The embattled former DEH Director has been on required leave since late last year, when the Ministry launched an investigation into irregularities surrounding employees’ overtime.

We embarked on a probe of our own at Cayman 27, looking at the numbers from a Freedom Of Information request released to us.

Between July 2013 and June 2014 and the corresponding periods in 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, overtime costs remained around the $700,000 mark.

The figure for the period between July 2016 and June 2017 was over double the corresponding 12-month period the year before.

Drilled down into a month on month comparison, there were examples of the figure being four times as high, like $25,420 in July 2015 versus $102,970 in July 2016.

There was some improvement in the most recent figures available to Cayman 27. Between July 2017 and June 2018, we were looking at a decrease in those overtime costs: $896,420 dollars over that 12 month period.

Going forward, the DEH said Acting Director Richard Simms will continue to perform the role while they look for a permanent replacement.

