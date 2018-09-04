Earthquake strikes south east of Cayman

A 4.7 magnitude earthquake was registered earlier Monday (3 September) off the coast of Cayman.

Hazard Management says there were no reports that the tremor was felt here.

The United States Geological Survey confirmed the earthquake occurred about 124 miles south-east of the Cayman Islands at around 9:35 a.m.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6 miles.

The tremor was reportedly felt in parts of Jamaica.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

