Edna Moyle school principal says the playing field isn’t safe

Lawmaker Ezzard Miller had promised the astroturf at the Edna Moyle Primary School playing field would be in place before the school term begins but its installation is running behind schedule. Edna Moyle School principal Marcia Rennie said the current field poses dangers to the students and they are working to fix the problem.

“The reason we wanted to get the field done in the first place is that it has some rocks and some very dangerous sharp pebbles and no matter how much we remove them they keep coming up to the surface,” said Mrs. Rennie.

The initial phase of installing the astrosurf has already begun.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

