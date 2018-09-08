Tomlinson Furniture
EE primary marks Literacy day with special readers

September 7, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read
Saturday is International literacy day and the theme for this year’s celebaration is ‘literacy and skills development.’
   To mark the occasion those at East End primary school hosted a special literacy day celebration.
   The literacy day event featured guest readers like Miss Cayman Islands Caitlin Tyson and Cayman 27’s very own Sports guy Jordan Armenise.
   The guest readers were introduced to the pupils at a special assembly this morning before heading off to read to students.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

