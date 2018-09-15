Tomlinson Furniture
Culture Environment News

Entourage star Adrian Grenier weighs in on Cayman’s cruise port debate

September 15, 2018
Joe Avary
Actor and environmentalist Adrian Grenier weighs in on Cayman’s cruise berthing debate, saying the environment must come first.

Mr. Grenier, star of HBO’s entourage and a leading voice in the campaign against single use plastics, spoke Thursday at the Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference.

We asked Mr. Grenier about striking the balance between environmental and economic interests.

“I understand there’s some economic reasons and maybe value immediately in supporting businesses, but if it doesn’t support the environment it is going to destroy business in the long run, because those cruise ships won’t come here if the environment is destroyed,” Mr. Grenier.

He stressed the need for environmentalists to stake out the proverbial “goldilocks zone” between radical activism and apathy.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

