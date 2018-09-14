Entourage star brings environmental perspective to CTEC 2018

An actor, filmmaker, musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Adrian Grenier brought his considerable star power to this morning’s Caribbean Transitional Energy Conference at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa.

Mr. Grenier, a leading voice in the push to eliminate single use plastics, shared his vision to bring about real change.

Mr. Grenier, best-known for his starring role as Vincent Chase on the popular HBO series Entourage, has also built an impressive environmental resume.

“There’s so much plastic in the ocean,” he said. “But it is really a larger symptom to our addiction to single use plastic and plastic in general.”

Mr. Grenier’s “stop sucking” campaign to eliminate single-use drinking straws effected change on our shores last year, as several restaurants made a conscious move away from plastic straws.

“The bendy straw: that was the last time that anybody innovated the plastic straw,” said Mr. Grenier. “I think we need to support innovation and put a bit of money to the evolution of alternatives.”

In a ‘fireside chat’ moderated by Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum chairman Jerry Butler, Mr. Grenier touched on his efforts in empowering young people through the Ocean Heroes Boot Camp.

“We brought together 200 kids two months ago and basically ran them through a three day boot camp to teach them to be ocean heroes,” said Mr. Grenier.

After his CTEC appearance, Mr. Grenier caught up with young Caymanian Steff McDermott, an alumnus of this year’s Ocean Heroes Boot Camp in New Orleans.

But Mr. Grenier did not sugar coat his warning to environmentalists.

“We environmentalists have to get over ourselves, we have to cut out that sort of arrogance,” he said. “The only way we can make change that will actually last in the world is if we do it together.”

