Excitement growing for Eclipze Cut-a-Thon

September 7, 2018
Kevin Morales
The 18th-annual Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa Cut-a-Thon is Friday 30 September.

Proceeds go toward breast cancer awareness.

Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales is one of the volunteers trying to raise $1,000 by growing out his hair and then shaving it all off at the Cut-a-Thon. If you’d like to sponsor him, send an email here

Or you can give directly to the event’s Butterfield accounts. The KYD account is 012-48649. The US account is 022-30883. 

If you don’t donate, Kevin may just keep growing out his afro (nobody wants that). 

On Friday (10 September), Eclipze Owner Darla Dilbert joins Kevin live on air to talk about the big day. 

About the author

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

